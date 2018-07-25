Could a ‘League of Legends’ MMO Become a Reality?

Whether or not the world of the popular “League of Legends” could translate to an MMO is a current topic of discussion among fans of the MOBA.

The discussion was sparked by a tweet on Tuesday evening from Marc Merrill, co-founder of Riot Games and co-creator of “League of Legends,” asking fans whether or not the developer should make an MMO. The tweet from Merrill came on the heels of a tweet from the official “League of Legends” Twitter account, showing off Riot’s new interactive map of Runeterra.

Should we build a MMO? Yay or nay? https://t.co/doZs8zkLNX — Tryndamere (@MarcMerrill) July 25, 2018

“League of Legends” players went to the official subreddit to dissect the tweet, and discuss whether or not the tease could become a reality, as well as sentiments regarding what an MMO based on the world of the MOBA would need to be successful.

It’s too early to tell if Merill is being coy and an MMO is already in the works, but Merrill and Brandon Beck did share that they would be shifting their roles “to be much more focused on games again” in a post from last year.

“League of Legends” is a massively popular game worldwide, with huge followings in some countries, including South Korea. The MOBA is currently the second most watched and third most streamed title on the video game streaming platform Twitch, according to TwitchStats.

The popularity has led to some other developers trying to imitate the style of the game for profit. Tencent Holdings, the parent company of Riot Games, recently won a lawsuit against “League of Legends” copycat game developers.