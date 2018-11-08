You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘League of Legends’ Players Can Now Get Akali’s Neon K/DA Skin Free

CREDIT: Riot Games

Multiplayer online battle arena game “League of Legends” is updating its new K/DA Akali skin, giving it the same neon look made popular in a recent K-Pop music video, developer Riot Games announced on Thursday.

The free update alters the appearance of Akali’s Twilight Shroud ability, Riot said. It goes live on the game’s public beta environment (PBE) today. It will then make its way into the full game later this month in the 8.23 patch.

K/DA is a fictional K-Pop band Riot created to help sell a new line of “League of Legends” skins that launched this past weekend during the World Finals in South Korea. The band is made up of four of the game’s female champions, along with their real-life counterparts. Soyeon of the K-Pop group (G)I-dle sings Akali’s parts. The “LOL” champion is a ninja with a huge dragon tattoo. In the video, she wears a striking demon face bandana and is covered in neon. The nine-tailed mage Ahri is voiced by Miyeon from (G)I-dle. American singer Madison Beer plays the part of the demonic assassin Evelynn, while American singer Jaira Burns performs as Kai’Sa.

The band performed its debut song “POP/STARS” live during the World Finals opening ceremony and released an accompanying video on YouTube. It quickly went viral, making it all the way to No. 1 on Apple Music’s K-Pop chart and No. 4 on the Pop chart in the U.S. The YouTube video hit 13 million views in 48 hours, Riot said. It’s now reached over 27 million views.

Related

“We went into this really wanting to make a dope ‘League’ moment for players – albeit one where the fantasy of the champs being in the real world played out in an authentic manner that could live alongside others in their verticals (ie song had to be able to stand up to other pop songs, performance had to stand up to other performances, etc.),” Viranda Tantula, creative lead on Worlds Opening Ceremony and Music, told Variety in an email. “We really went into it wanting to make the singular moment as dope a possible and intentionally weren’t thinking much further into the future than that.

“With that said we’re super excited about the reaction from ‘League’ players and music fans alike, so while we don’t have any set plans as of now, it’s been fun chatting about where this could go over the past couple days since it launched.”

