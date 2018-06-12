‘LawBreakers’ Shuts Down in September, Goes Free-to-Play in the Meantime

Servers for “LawBreakers” will go dark in September, Cliff Bleszinski’s Boss Key Productions announced in a statement on Monday. The game is free to play in the interim.

“In light of the unfortunate news regarding Boss Key Productions shutting down, we regret to announce that we will be sunsetting our support of LawBreakers on September 14, 2018, as we are not able to operate the game,” Boss Key said. “Our servers will remain open until then and the game will be made free-to-play on Steam for all players effective immediately. Please note that any and all new in-game purchases will also be disabled and we will not be able to accept any refund requests.”

The statement goes on to thank players for their support and understanding. “Thank you for staying with us throughout this journey,” it says.

Bleszinski announced Boss Key’s closure on May 14 in a tweet.

“Four years ago, I set out to make a world-class video game studio, and I hired some of the best talent in the video game industry,” he said. “They worked tirelessly to produce quality products, and, while we had our ups and downs, I’d like to think we had fun doing it. ‘LawBreakers’ was a great game that unfortunately failed to gain traction, and in a last-ditch attempt we scrambled to do our take on the huge battle royale genre with ‘Radical Heights,’ which was well received. Bowever, it was a little too late.”

Boss Key hasn’t yet made an announcement about plans for its “Radical Heights” servers, which Bleszinski said “will remain up for the near future.”