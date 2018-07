Korea Wins ‘Arena of Valor’ World Cup

The competition was held in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theater. China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, and Thailand faced off in a series of best-of-5 eliminations matches. The World Cup premiered in front of a live audience of esports enthusiasts, and was also broadcast on the game’s official Twitch page.

The grand finals series, held Saturday, was a best-of-7 match between Korea and Thailand. Korea took home $200,000, with Thailand winning $100,000. Not bad at all for a mobile esports prize.

This year was the first “ Arena of Valor ” World Cup, and is a milestone for the game’s Western version. The MOBA is based on the insanely popular Chinese game “ Honor of Kings ,” and was released in the US in 2017.

“Arena of Valor”/”Honor of Kings” is currently the most successful mobile title by revenue earned, according to a report from Sensor Tower , an app market intelligence provider. It’s followed closely by Moonton’s “Mobile Legends” and Super Evil Megacorp’s “Vainglory,” which itself just passed the $50 million in gross revenue mark.

The “Arena of Valor” game is available now on iOS and Android. The popular game will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch this fall. The developers held a closed beta for the Switch version, which ran from June 28 to July 12.