Koei Tecmo’s Patent Lawsuit Against Capcom Dismissed

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Koei Tecmo

The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies.

The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Koei Tecmo. The “Dynasty Warriors” publisher had infringed on multiple patents, Capcom said. One was for a controller vibrator function that alerts the player when enemies are nearby. The other was for a method of unlocking bonus content when a game’s DVD-ROM is put in a game console. The lawsuit is seeking a settlement of about $9.43 million, according to Polygon.

Koei Tecmo responded with its own lawsuits seeking to invalidate Capcom’s patents. In both cases, the Japan Patent Office decided to uphold the patents. Koei Tecmo then filed suits to rescind those decisions, but the Intellectual Property High Court dismissed Koei Tecmo’s claims.

“Capcom believes that with this decision, the Intellectual Property High Court has demonstrated sound judgement, and further, following its recent decision to uphold Capcom’s patent in a lawsuit to rescind a decision, has also recognized the validity of the patent,” Capcom said in a press release. “Capcom is committed to improving customer experiences and expanding the game industry by promoting the effective use of its patents through methods such as licensing, while safeguarding the inventions associated with each of its titles.”

Capcom’s original patent infringement lawsuit is still ongoing.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • mlb-bamtech-league-of-legends-esports

    Riot Games Co-Founder Was Just Joking About 'League of Legends' MMO

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

  • Koei Tecmo's Patent Lawsuit Against Capcom

    Koei Tecmo's Patent Lawsuit Against Capcom Dismissed

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

  • 'Detroit' Developer Quantic Dream Loses Court

    'Detroit' Developer Quantic Dream Loses Court Case Over Harassment

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

  • Hello Games Responds to Save Issues

    Hello Games Responds to Save Issues Linked With 'No Man Sky's' Latest Update

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

  • The Escapist

    Defy Media Sells The Escapist Gaming Site to Canada's Enthusiast Gaming

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 3 Challenges Guide

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

  • New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Teaser

    New Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Teaser Promises More Battery Life

    The Intellectual Property High Court of Japan dismissed a patent lawsuit between video game publishers Koei Tecmo and Capcom, Capcom announced last Thursday. Koei sought to rescind a decision by the Japan Patent Office in Capcom’s favor in an earlier case between the two companies. The legal troubles began in 2014 when Capcom filed a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad