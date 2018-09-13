Nintendo Announces ‘Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn’ Remake For Nintendo 3DS

CREDIT: Nintendo

“Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” was announced for Nintendo 3DS during Thursday’s Nintendo Direct presentation.

“Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” is a handheld port of the original Wii title from 2010. Each stage from the Wii version will be included, in addition to new features like bigger yarn balls, a “bead-collecting wind,” and two new modes featuring Meta Knight and King Dedede.

The side-scrolling platformer is set in an adorable world where everything is made out of colorful, fluffy yarn – including Kirby himself. When the original game debuted, it was generally well-received by critics and consumers alike, though criticized by many as being “too easy.”

The most recent “Kirby” adventure was “Kirby Star Allies” for Nintendo Switch, with debuted in March 2018. Previously, “Kirby Battle Royale” headed to Nintendo 3DS in January 2018, which doffed the series’ traditional platformer trappings and opted for brawler mechanics instead.

This isn’t the only craft material-based Nintendo title out there. Beloved character Yoshi is heading off on his own adventure in the upcoming Switch title “Yoshi’s Crafted World” in 2019.

Currently, “Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn” is set to debut on Nintendo 3DS in 2019, though there’s no firm release date beyond that window at this time.

