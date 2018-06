“Kingdom Hearts III” will include the characters of hit movie “Frozen,” as revealed in the new trailer Microsoft screened at their Xbox E3 briefing.

The series is coming to Xbox for the first time on January 29, 2019.

This story is developing.

The Xbox E3 2018 Briefing is at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday at 1 p.m. PT, and you can watch the broadcast live here.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.