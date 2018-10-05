Catch Up With ‘Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far’

A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday.

For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.”

They’ll have a few months to get through the massive backlog, as “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far” is coming out later this month.

The compilation includes all of the following:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

“Kingdom Hearts Final Mix”

“Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories”

“Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days”

“Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix”

“Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix”

“Kingdom Hearts Re:coded”

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

“Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD”

“Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage”

“Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover”

The official Square Enix store listing should get fans hyped up for the release: “Keyblade wielders can relive the magical adventures of Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy and friends as they attempt to stop the Heartless invasion that threatens their universe. Fans will travel to iconic Disney worlds and join forces with beloved Disney and Final Fantasy characters in order to fight back against the threat of darkness and bring back light to all worlds.”

The next game in the series, “Kingdom Hearts III,” is coming up soon and will feature a star-studded voice cast, including Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell of “Frozen.”

“Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far” is available for preorder now and releases Oct. 30.

“Kingdom Hearts III” is coming Jan. 29, 2019 to PlayStation 4 and also Xbox One.