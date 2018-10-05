You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Catch Up With ‘Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Square Enix

A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday.

For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.”

They’ll have a few months to get through the massive backlog, as “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far” is coming out later this month.

The compilation includes all of the following:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

  • “Kingdom Hearts Final Mix”
  • “Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories”
  • “Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days”
  • “Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix”
  • “Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix”
  • “Kingdom Hearts Re:coded”

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

  • “Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD”
  • “Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage”
  • “Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover”

The official Square Enix store listing should get fans hyped up for the release: “Keyblade wielders can relive the magical adventures of Sora, Donald Duck, Goofy and friends as they attempt to stop the Heartless invasion that threatens their universe. Fans will travel to iconic Disney worlds and join forces with beloved Disney and Final Fantasy characters in order to fight back against the threat of darkness and bring back light to all worlds.”

The next game in the series, “Kingdom Hearts III,” is coming up soon and will feature a star-studded voice cast, including Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell of “Frozen.”

“Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far” is available for preorder now and releases Oct. 30.

“Kingdom Hearts III” is coming Jan. 29, 2019 to PlayStation 4 and also Xbox One.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Gaming

  • Catch Up With 'Kingdom Hearts— The

    Catch Up With 'Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far'

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

  • Square Enix Details First 'Shadow of

    Square Enix Details First 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' DLC The Forge

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

  • 'FIFA 19' Publisher EA 'Closely Monitoring'

    'FIFA 19' Publisher EA 'Closely Monitoring' Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Early Access

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Early Access Content for PS4 Owners Revealed

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

  • 'Fortnite' Nintendo Switch Bundle Available In

    'Fortnite' Nintendo Switch Bundle Available in Stores Now

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

  • Anthem

    'Anthem's' Four Character Classes Detailed

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

  • How Starfox Showed Up in a

    How Starfox Showed Up in a Ubisoft Game

    A complete compilation of all of the “Kingdom Hearts” games is coming to PlayStation 4, Square Enix announced Friday. For $39.99, fans and newcomers can catch up on the entire series in time for the release of “Kingdom Hearts III” next year with the entire collection, titled “Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far.” They’ll have […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad