Japan Gets Another ‘Kingdom Hearts’ PlayStation 4

Japan is getting a special “Kingdom Hearts”-themed PlayStation 4 in the lead-up to the release of “Kingdom Hearts III.”

The jet black console features a “Kingdom Hearts III” top cover and original theme, a 500GB or 1TB hard drive, standard controller, cables and headset. The console, which sells for 33,980 yen (about $300 USD) doesn’t include a copy of the game.

If you want to get a “Kingdom Hearts”-themed PS4 with a copy of the game, you’ll need to pick up the PlayStation 4 Pro announced during E3 earlier this year. That console bundle comes with a themed system as well as a copy of the game.

PlayStation is also releasing a “Kingdom Heart III” top cover for the console its selling on its own in Japan only, for now, for 3,500 yen (about $31 USD).

The news comes as the Tokyo Game Show prepares to get underway. Earlier Wednesday, PlayStation announced a PlayStation Classic Mini Console set for a release on Dec. 3.

 

