Square Enix Announces ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Voice Cast

CREDIT: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III” will feature a selection of familiar Disney celebrities reprising their roles as some of their most popular characters.

Square Enix released a confirmed list of the “star-studded” voice cast fans can look forward to hearing in the third installment of the popular role-playing series, including “Frozen’s” Idina Menzel as the icy Elsa and Kristen Bell as sister Anna. Meanwhile, Josh Gad returns as the snowman Olaf and Jonathan Groff charms as Kristoff.

“Tangled” also gets the same love, with Zachary Levi voicing Flynn Rider and Donna Murphy cast as Mother Gothel. There’s a selection of other familiar voices in store as well, such as John Ratzenberger reprising his role as “Toy Story’s” Hamm and Wallace Shawn as Rex.

Rounding out the list are Tate Donovan as Hercules and Kevin R. McNally as Gibbs from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series.

As far as the “Kingdom Hearts” mainstays go, Haley Joel Osment returns as protagonist Sora, Tony Anselmo will play Donald Duck, and Bill Farmer has been cast as Goofy. The list features some glaring omissions, such as the cast for Roxas, Kairi, Aqua, and the other important characters, but it’s likely these will be revealed at a later date.

The final entry in the main “Kingdom Hearts” trilogy has confirmed important characters and locations from the rest of the series, with kingdoms centering around movies like “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Toy Story,” “Frozen,” “Hercules,” “Big Hero 6,” and many others. “Kingdom Hearts III” is set to debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29, 2019.

