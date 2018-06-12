You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony is Offering Three ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Games in One Convenient PS4 Bundle

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night.

The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” along with “Kingdom Hearts I.5 and II.5 Remix” and “Kingdom Hearts II.8 Final Chapter Prologue.” So, it’ll be a good way to catch up on the series’ notoriously confusing story before diving into the latest title.

Publisher Square Enix debuted a new “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer Sunday during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference, revealing that Disney’s “Frozen” is also coming to the action-RPG. Characters and locales from “Winnie the Pooh,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid, “Toy Story,” and “Big Hero 6” will appear as well.

“Kingdom Hearts” is a series of crossover action role-playing games featuring characters and locations from Square Enix and Disney. The series has shipped more than 24 million copies worldwide.

“Kingdom Hearts III” is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on January 29, 2019.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

 

More Gaming

  • E3 Trailer for 'Death Stranding' Features

    E3 Trailer for 'Death Stranding' Features Léa Seydoux

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

  • 'Nioh 2' Revealed at Sony's E3

    'Nioh 2' Revealed at Sony's E3 2018 Press Conference

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

  • Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts'

    Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts' Games in One Convenient PS4 Bundle

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

  • E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look

    E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look in 'Resident Evil 2' Remake

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

  • Remedy's 'P7' Gets a New Name,

    Remedy's 'P7' Gets a New Name, 'Control,' And a New Trailer

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

  • 'Ghost of Tsushima's' First Gameplay Footage

    'Ghost of Tsushima's' First Gameplay Footage is Gorgeous And Brutal

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Expansion Gets New Cinematic Trailer

    Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night. The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad