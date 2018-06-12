Sony is Offering Three ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Games in One Convenient PS4 Bundle

Three “Kingdom Hearts” games are coming to the PlayStation 4 in an exclusive all-in-one package, the company revealed during its E3 2018 press conference Monday night.

The announcement appeared for a brief second at the end of a “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer featuring “Pirates of the Carribbean’s” Jack Sparrow. The bundle includes “Kingdom Hearts III” along with “Kingdom Hearts I.5 and II.5 Remix” and “Kingdom Hearts II.8 Final Chapter Prologue.” So, it’ll be a good way to catch up on the series’ notoriously confusing story before diving into the latest title.

Publisher Square Enix debuted a new “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer Sunday during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference, revealing that Disney’s “Frozen” is also coming to the action-RPG. Characters and locales from “Winnie the Pooh,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid, “Toy Story,” and “Big Hero 6” will appear as well.

“Kingdom Hearts” is a series of crossover action role-playing games featuring characters and locations from Square Enix and Disney. The series has shipped more than 24 million copies worldwide.

“Kingdom Hearts III” is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on January 29, 2019.

