‘Nearly Half a Dozen’ Games Will Launch During Kinda Funny Showcase

The first-ever Kinda Funny Games Showcase will feature over 60 games, and nearly half a dozen of them will launch during the broadcast, Kinda Funny announced on Monday.

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase takes place Saturday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PST on Twitch. It aims to highlight the best upcoming games the industry has to offer across all platforms, as well as fill the void left by this year’s PlayStation Experience. It follows The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, airs Thursday, Dec. 6.

“I’ve always loved how Geoff’s Game Awards dovetail with PlayStation’s PSX. The Game Awards take care of all the huge news, announcements, and trailers, and then PSX offers a lower key, fan/dev-focused event where other — often smaller — games can shine,” said Kinda Funny co-host Greg Miller. “With it taking 2018 off, we thought it would be a great opportunity to take it upon ourselves to offer game makers a platform to celebrate their work.”

Kinda Funny teased some of the publishers appearing during the show, including Sega, Humble Bundle, Devolver Digital, Drinkbox Studios, and Bithell Games.

“The whole Kinda Funny team are champions of positivity and kindness within games culture,” said Mike Bithell of Bithell Games. “When Greg told me they were working on a showcase to celebrate games and those who make and play them, I jumped at the chance to be a part of it. I can’t wait to see what they’ve made, and I can’t wait to share a fun surprise with their fantastic community.”

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase is self-funded and sponsor-free. It will run over an hour and feature exclusive content from both indie developers and AAA publishers.