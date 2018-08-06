‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ Brings in $8 Million for Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile reported a 20% increase in revenue for its last quarter, due in large part to the money generated by “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.”

“According to our estimates, Kim Kardashian app revenue saw a year-over-year increase of about 28% bringing in approximately $8.1 million in worldwide player spending during the quarter, up from $6.4 million in 2Q17,” states a report from mobile market research firm Sensor Tower.

Since its release four years ago, the mobile game has been performing well for Glu Mobile. For Q2 2018, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” accounted for about 9.7% of the developer’s in-app revenue, placing the game as its fourth most revenue-generating app behind “Covet Fashion,” “MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018,” and “Design Home.”

Of those spending in “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” 70% were Americans and 75% were playing on an iPhone.

The mobile game offers players the chance to “create your own aspiring celebrity and rise to fame and fortune,” according to the Google Play Store description. The description also boasts “hundreds of style options” which translates to plenty of microtransaction revenue for Glu Mobile, as those cosmetic add-ons are, of course, not always free.

The mobile gaming market is big money these days, with estimated global spending at $26.6 billion for the first half of 2018. Some mobile developers are finding ways to get a bigger chunk of that revenue, as a portion of that money will go to the distributors— meaning Apple and Google.

Epic Games made headlines recently when it revealed “Fortnite” for Android would be swerving distribution via the Google Play Store, avoiding the 30% cut from Google and maintaining control over its premiere title.

