Check Out Kassandra’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Gamescom Trailer

The two protagonists from “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” each have new Gamescom trailers, and both were uploaded to Ubisoft North America’s official Youtube channel Tuesday.

In “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” players can choose to play as a male or female protagonist. The two new cinematic trailers are very similar, but it’s exciting to see Kassandra, the female heroine, in action. The “Assassin’s Creed” series has had female playable characters in the past, but the addition of a woman warrior in the context of ancient Greece feels like fresh territory.

What’s clear from both trailers – whether players choose to play as Kassandra or Alexios – is that it looks like “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” is going to be a bloody time – multiple land battle sequences are shown off, as well as a fiery battle at sea.

The Kassandra trailer is above, and you can check out Alexios’s trailer below.

In both trailers there’s a shot of Medusa, the mythical woman with snakes for hair, which hints at an intriguing boss fight for the upcoming game. Other historical figures like Sokrates and Hippokrates are said to make appearances as well– though players are more likely to battle wits than with swords.

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 5. If you can’t wait any longer than necessary, those who pre-order the Gold and Utlimate editions can get their hands on the game three days early.