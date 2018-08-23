You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Check Out Kassandra’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Gamescom Trailer

CREDIT: Ubisoft

The two protagonists from “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” each have new Gamescom trailers, and both were uploaded to Ubisoft North America’s official Youtube channel Tuesday.

In “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” players can choose to play as a male or female protagonist. The two new cinematic trailers are very similar, but it’s exciting to see Kassandra, the female heroine, in action. The “Assassin’s Creed” series has had female playable characters in the past, but the addition of a woman warrior in the context of ancient Greece feels like fresh territory.

What’s clear from both trailers – whether players choose to play as Kassandra or Alexios – is that it looks like “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” is going to be a bloody time – multiple land battle sequences are shown off, as well as a fiery battle at sea.

The Kassandra trailer is above, and you can check out Alexios’s trailer below.

In both trailers there’s a shot of Medusa, the mythical woman with snakes for hair, which hints at an intriguing boss fight for the upcoming game. Other historical figures like Sokrates and Hippokrates are said to make appearances as well– though players are more likely to battle wits than with swords.

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 5. If you can’t wait any longer than necessary, those who pre-order the Gold and Utlimate editions can get their hands on the game three days early.

 

  Check Out Kassandra's 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'

    Check Out Kassandra's 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' Gamescom Trailer

  'Gone Home's' Switch Release Date Slips

    'Gone Home's' Switch Release Date Slips to September

  Bandai Namco's New MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed'

    Bandai Namco's New MMORPG 'Bless Unleashed' Promises 'Deep Combo-Driven Gameplay'

  Twitter to Stream Overwatch League Highlights,

    Twitter Sets Pact With Overwatch League for Highlights, Weekly Show

  Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft's Big Push

    Xbox Game Pass: Why Microsoft Calls It a Blessing, Not Threat to Consumers, Developers

  'For Honor' Starter Edition Now Free

    'For Honor' Starter Edition Now Free via Steam

  Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

    Treyarch Details Porting, Fine-Tuning of 'Black Ops 4' for PC

