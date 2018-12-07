×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt Removed From ‘Madden NFL 19’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: EA Sports

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is no longer in “Madden NFL 19,” CNN reports.

Publisher EA Sports reportedly pulled Hunt from the game on Wednesday. He was cut from the Chiefs last week after TMZ published a video of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February. No charges have been filed in the case, but the NFL and law enforcement are investigating.

EA Sports told CNN Hunt is being replaced by a generic player with similar statistics. “The updates have fully gone through now so Hunt has been removed from the game and players who were using him for Ultimate Team have their replacement player,” said EA Sports spokesperson Brad Hilderbrand.

Players shouldn’t notice any impact on on-field performance, he added.

This is not the first time EA Sports has replaced a NFL player in one of its “Madden” games. It also cut former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice from the roster of “Madden NFL 15” in 2014. Like Hunt, Rice was released by his team after TMZ video surfaced of him allegedly assaulting his then-fiancee and current wife, Janay Rice, in a New Jersey casino elevator. He later pleaded not guilty and agreed to a pretrial intervention program so the charges could be dismissed.

A year prior to the Rice incident, EA Sports removed former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez from “Madden NFL 25” after he was charged with the murder of New England Football League linebacker Odin Lloyd. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. While on trial for Lloyd’s murder, he was also indicted in a separate double homicide, but was later acquitted. He was found dead in his cell shortly after that acquittal. His death was ruled a suicide.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Gaming

  • Former Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt

    Former Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt Removed From 'Madden NFL 19'

    Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is no longer in “Madden NFL 19,” CNN reports. Publisher EA Sports reportedly pulled Hunt from the game on Wednesday. He was cut from the Chiefs last week after TMZ published a video of him shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February. [...]

  • Soulja Boy is Selling Cheap Emulator

    Soulja Boy Is Selling Cheap Emulator Consoles Now

    Soulja Boy, best known for his hit 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” is now selling what appear to be cheap emulator consoles, as spotted by IGN. The SouljaGame Console and a handheld console, marketed as the SouljaGame Handheld, are offered up via the website SouljaWatch.com for $149.99 and $99.99, respectively. These are apparently sale prices, [...]

  • YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features A

    YouTube Rewind 2018 Video Features A Lot of 'Fortnite'

    YouTube released its annual Rewind video on Thursday highlighting 2018’s biggest viral events, trends, and more. Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon “Fortnite” features prominently in the montage. The video begins with Will Smith wishing for a mashup of “Fortnite” and technology-focused YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Cut to a Battle Bus full of YouTube personalities (Ninja is [...]

  • 'Skater XL' Coming to Steam Early

    'Skater XL' Coming to Steam Early Access

    “Skater XL” is coming to Steam Early Access this month, according to a press release from developer Easy Day Studios. The indie studio notes that this new title will be the first major contribution to the skateboarding game genre in years. “It’s been [eight] years since the last significant contribution to the skateboarding genre by [...]

  • 'Just Cause 4' is Meant to

    Video Game Review: 'Just Cause 4'

    “Just Cause 4” is meant to be taken in at 50,000 feet. The fourth iteration of the zany, explosion-happy sandbox series looks and feels very appealing when you’re soaring over the jungle, blowing up wave after waves of enemy troops from a helicopter. When you take a closer look at what you actually do minute [...]

  • The Game Awards Seven Biggest Moments

    The Game Awards' 7 Biggest Moments (Watch)

    The Game Awards had a packed evening Thursday, gathering together many of the people behind the year’s biggest games to celebrate what was a powerful 2018 for the industry. The evening was packed with world premiere videos, a slew of live music performances, and a number of touching moments and surprises. You can browse through [...]

  • 'Anthem' Trailer Introduces Characters, Additional Story

    'Anthem' Trailer Introduces Characters, Additional Story Details

    BioWare and Electronic Arts took to “The Game Awards 2018” to debut a new “Anthem” trailer introducing a set of key characters and plot details. The trailer revealed some of the lore behind the upcoming game, focusing on the Anthem of Creation, a type of energy remaining on the planet after it was abandoned by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad