Kanye West Is Looking For ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Creator Hideo Kojima in NY

American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West took to Twitter on Friday in an attempt to reach out to creator of “Metal Gear Solid” Hideo Kojima, and seemingly set up a meeting while both are in New York.

“Heard Hideo Kojima is in NY We need to meet Does anyone know where he is or how to contact him,” Tweeted West to his 28.9 million followers.

Minutes later he followed up with a message directly addressing Kojima’s official over Twitter. “@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN Let’s please meet today I’m in NY as well,” wrote West.

While Kojima has made no public response so far, Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley has reached out to West over social media to assure him. “I got ya,” writes Keighley who is a mutual connection for both men, having shown West around E3 in 2015.

This isn’t Kanye’s first dalliance with the games industry. In 2016 the trailer for West’s first video game “Only One” debuted at E3. The iPhone game, from Los Angeles film and animation studio Encyclopedia Pictura, follows West’s mother as she ascends through Heaven.

The game has been in development since 2015, according to the studio’s website. Variety has reached out to Encyclopedia Pictura for an update on its status.

Kojima is currently working on “Death Stranding” for PlayStation 4, the first title in development since the developer’s parting of ways with former publisher Konami. The project is set to feature Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux.