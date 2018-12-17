‘Evil Ryu’ Kage Hits ‘Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’ Monday

“Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” got a new character Monday: Kage, the embodiment of Ryu’s internal battle with his own dark side. The character will cost PlayStation 4 and Steam players $6.

The character was announced by executive producer Yoshinori Ono as the weekend’s Capcom Cup closed out the game’s season and prepared to launch its latest season. Capcom also announced an update for the game that delivers balance changes for the game’s other 32 characters. The update also brings with it new moves for F.A.N.G, Vega, Chun-Li, Abigail, and M. Bison, according to the press release. Finally, the company said that the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter Esports 2019 season kicks off on March 15.

Those interested, can find out mich more about the new “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” fighter over on Capcom’s website, where the company explains what feeds Kage.

Kage is the embodiment of Satsui no Hado, a dark force tied to the more sinister aspects of the human soul, including the hunger to survive, destroy, and conquer, according to the site. Kage’s moves are essentially Ruy’s with a twist, according to the site.

