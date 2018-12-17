×
‘Evil Ryu’ Kage Hits ‘Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’ Monday

By

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” got a new character Monday: Kage, the embodiment of Ryu’s internal battle with his own dark side. The character will cost PlayStation 4 and Steam players $6.

The character was announced by executive producer Yoshinori Ono as the weekend’s Capcom Cup closed out the game’s season and prepared to launch its latest season. Capcom also announced an update for the game that delivers balance changes for the game’s other 32 characters. The update also brings with it new moves for F.A.N.G, Vega, Chun-Li, Abigail, and M. Bison, according to the press release. Finally, the company said that the Capcom Pro Tour Street Fighter Esports 2019 season kicks off on March 15.

Those interested, can find out mich more about the new “Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition” fighter over on Capcom’s website, where the company explains what feeds Kage.

Kage is the embodiment of Satsui no Hado, a dark force tied to the more sinister aspects of the human soul, including the hunger to survive, destroy, and conquer, according to the site. Kage’s moves are essentially Ruy’s with a twist, according to the site

They are, according to Capcom:

Hadoken – Kage’s Hadoken sees him emitting energy from his palm, but doesn’t create a traditional fireball, at least in the grounded version. The airborne version of Hadoken emits a fireball horizontally in the air.

Shakunetsu Hadoken – Similar to Akuma’s “red fireball,” Kage gathers energy in both fists and sends the projectile full screen.

Shoryuken – Kage wouldn’t come from Ryu if he didn’t have this iconic move!

Kurekijin – Kage jumps off the ground and rotates only once to deliver a single kick. Kurekijin can also be used in the air.

Ryusokyaku – Similar to Evil Ryu’s “Axe Kick” where he lifts his leg in an arcing motion and slams it down on the ground.

V-Skill: Senha Kassatsu – Kage gathers energy into his fist and lunges forward to punch the opponent. Senha Kassatsu has armor and can be charged for a more devastating blow.

V-Trigger I: Taigyaku Mudo – In this two-bar V-Trigger, Kage unlocks Ashura Senku, a teleport move that is performed by pressing HP+HK. Ashura Senku can be used on the ground and in the air as an air dash, which opens up multiple mix-up options and flashy combos. Taigyaku Mudo also improves Kage’s V-Skill so that he can now combo into it while the fully charged version will crumple the opponent.

V-Trigger II: Rikudo Osatsu – In this three-bar V-Trigger, Kage unlocks Misogi, a move that sends him into the skies before crashing down on the opponent by pressing HP+HK. Misogi can be cancelled into by a number of normal and specials, including blocked sweeps, which makes it a pressure monster.

Critical Arts:

Metsu Shoryuken – Ryu’s iconic super from previous games lets everyone know that Kage is indeed a part of Ryu. Kage does a devastating upper cut that ends in a flash full of red.

Shun Goku Satsu (V-Trigger II only) – Kage wouldn’t be the Satsui no Hado without having the Shun Goku Satsu! While only available in V-Trigger II, Kage’s version of the Raging Demon can be used to end particular combos with his signature red gracing the screen afterwards.

  • Writers Guild strike

    Video Game Industry Unionization: How it Would Happen

    After years of studio closures, mass layoffs, and long, unpaid crunchtime, unionization is becoming the clear answer for developers looking for a seat at the table in the video game industry. While conversations about the importance of unions happen often on social media and at events like the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, it’s [...]

  • Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First

    Action-RPG 'Pagan Online' Gets Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

    Publisher Wargaming and developer Mad Head Games just released an official gameplay trailer for “Pagan Online,” an action role-playing game coming to PC in 2019. “Pagan Online” features a colorful and cartoonish art style similar to Runic Games’ now-defunct series “Torchlight.” But, that might be where the similarity ends. Where other action-RPGs have you focus [...]

  • 'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Drops 3

    'Kingdom Hearts III' Trailer Drops 3 1/2 Minutes of Gameplay, Cut Scenes (Watch)

    The new “Kingdom Hearts III” trailer went live Monday morning, a day earlier than expected, delivering more than three and a half minutes of cut-scenes, gameplay and faux music video to fans of the Disney-meets-Square mash-up game. The final battle trailer was set for a Tuesday release, but game director Tetsuya Nomura took to Twitter [...]

  • Colin Kroll Dead Vine Obit

    HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Dies at 34

    Colin Kroll, co-founder of the Vine video app and the HQ Trivia game, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment early Sunday of an apparent drug overdose, Variety has confirmed. He was 34. New York Police Department officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, to a call by a woman concerned about Kroll’s well-being. [...]

  • Kanye West Is Looking For ‘Metal

    Kanye West Is Looking For ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Creator Hideo Kojima in NY

    American rapper and fashion designer Kanye West took to Twitter on Friday in an attempt to reach out to creator of “Metal Gear Solid” Hideo Kojima, and seemingly set up a meeting while both are in New York. “Heard Hideo Kojima is in NY We need to meet Does anyone know where he is or [...]

  • ‘Pokemon Go’ Publisher Seeks $3.9 Billion

    ‘Pokemon Go’ Publisher Seeks $3.9 Billion Valuation, $200 Million in Funding

    Niantic Inc., the publisher behind “Pokémon Go,” is working to raise a new round of capital investment which would increase the valuation of the company to $3.9 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. The publisher is seeking out $200 million in an upcoming round of funding that is expected to be led by the venture [...]

