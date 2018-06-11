You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Just Dance 2019’ Coming This October

A dancing panda and his brightly colored posse opened the Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference on Monday to officially unveil “Just Dance 2019.”

The next entry in Ubisoft’s long-running rhythm game franchise is coming out this October. And, if today’s performance is any indication, it will feature songs from Elton John, Camila Cabelo, and others.

