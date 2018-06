Publisher Square Enix and Avalanche Studios unveiled the next installment in the “Just Cause” franchise during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference on Sunday.

“Just Cause 4” is coming out December 4 and it looks just as action-packed as its predecessors.

Developing…

Also, make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.