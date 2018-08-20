You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Just Cause 4’ Introduces ‘Extreme Weather,’ Physics Settings, and More

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado.

As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging in quite a bit of reckless behavior as he explores the open world game armed with a grappling hook and a sense of adventure.

In one scene, Rico flies toward a bridge called El Abismo, which was inspired by the real-life “shantytowns” of South America. It’s another example of Rico’s extremely useful grappling hook and just one of the many situations it can be used in.

The trailer also showed off some of the airlift tethering systems, with Rico taking a shipping container and raising it into the air as an interesting vehicle of sorts, creating a makeshift flying craft.

There will be “extreme weather types”, which as you may have guessed, do include tornados. The tornados will appear in the sandbox areas of the game, so you’ll have to worry about running into one of the disastrous twisters while exploring. It’s part of “Just Cause 4’s” emergent gameplay.

Similarly, the road will also change from area to area as Rico drives from one place to another, as sub-biomes eventually merge and come together in certain areas. There will be no abrupt switch from one type of terrain to another, which should give the game a more realistic lilt.

Finally, Rico can use his enemies’ weapons against them in interesting ways, which should make for some fun situations utilizing his grappling hook. This offers a series of creative options to use the enemies’ arsenal against them without having to rely on the weapons and tools scattered around the world in-game.

With this set of moves at his disposal, Rico will be well-equipped to take out any remnants of the enemy faction Black Hand who dare cross his path.

“Just Cause 4” is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Dec. 4, 2018.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Gaming

  • 'Just Cause 4' Introduces 'Extreme Weather,'

    'Just Cause 4' Introduces 'Extreme Weather,' Physics Settings, and More

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

  • Valve's Steam.tv is Currently Streaming 'Dota

    Valve's Steam.tv Is Currently Streaming 'Dota 2'

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

  • 'Life is Strange 2' Introduces Diaz

    'Life is Strange 2' Introduces Diaz Brothers as New Protagonists

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

  • 'Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Dates

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Beta Dates Announced for PC, Xbox One

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

  • 'Underworld Ascendant' Confirmed For Fall Release

    'Underworld Ascendant' Confirmed for Fall, Coming to PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

  • Amazon Prime

    Amazon Prime's 20% Game Discount Coming to an End

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

  • 'World War Z' Game Trailer Highlights

    'World War Z' Game Trailer Highlights Groupthink of Terrifying Undead

    Avalanche Studios’ “Just Cause 4” just introduced a gameplay trailer awash with footage of protagonist Rico Rodriguez squaring off against a damaging tornado. As it turns out, there was a slew of other information in the same clip, as the official “Just Cause 4” team breaks down in a new clip. Rodriguez will be engaging […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad