‘Just Cause 4’ Accidentally Announced With Steam Ad

Just Cause 4” popped up on the Valve’s Steam store Thursday night, seemingly announcing a sequel to Avalanche Studio’s popular open-world action game, Kotaku reports.

The ad for the unannounced game was served up with an icon saying pre-purchase now, clicking on the image returned users to the front page of Steam. The ad no longer shows on the page.

Just Cause 3” was released in December, 2015. The Avalanche Studios developed, Square Enix published game received relatively positive reviews when it hit.

This is just the latest in a slew of leaks revealing games ahead of their likely E3 reveal. Earlier this week, an ad for “Hitman 2” popped up briefly on the Warner Bros. Games website before disappearing. The game was officially announced a few days later.

Thursday morning, Avalanche Studios announced it was working on an entirely new game entitled “Generation Zero,” which pits the inhabitants of Sweden against an invading robot army.

Variety reached out to Avalanche Studios for comment.

    'Just Cause 4' Accidentally Announced With Steam Ad

    A Guide to Twitch’s E3 2018 Events

    Tika Sumpter Lands Female Lead in 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Center on Sexual Exploitation Denounces New Steam Policy

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4': Treyarch Confirms Classic Maps, More

    'Hitman 2' Is Officially Happening This November

    J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot, Tencent Launch Video Game Division

