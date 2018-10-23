You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox For Unannounced ‘Tent-pole’ Game

By

Vikki's Most Recent Stories

View All

John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing.

Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now.

“Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of misfits at Gearbox Publishing,” Vignocchi tweeted. “I’ll be taking the reins as Executive Producer on a new tent-pole franchise for the company!!!

“We will be working on something that we hope will surprise and delight gamers of all ages; whether you’re six or sixty… And I cannot wait to share more!”

Vignocchi served as “Disney Infinity’s” VP of production from 2012 until Disney closed down its self-published games portfolio in 2016.

“I am humbled to join a company that has so many talented people in its ranks and honored to contribute to its legacy,” Vignocchi said via a subsequent post on business networking site, LinkedIn.

“Thank you Randy for this amazing opportunity! Enough talk – Time to make some magic!”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox

    Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox For Unannounced 'Tent-pole' Game

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

  • Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid

    Trion Worlds Acquired by Gamigo, Laid Off a Number of its Staff

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

  • ROG Phone Review: So Good it

    ROG Phone Review: So Good It Feels Like You're Cheating

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Factions Revealed, Includes New

    'Fallout 76' Factions Revealed, Includes New Free States and Responders Groups

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

  • Oculus Rift CES 2017

    Facebook Discontinues Movie Rentals, Purchases on Oculus Rift

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

  • Razer Phone 2 Review: Better, But

    Razer Phone 2 Review: Refined But Flawed Gaming Phone

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

  • Brendan Iribe

    Oculus Co-Founder Brendan Iribe Is Leaving Facebook

    John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing. Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now. “Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad