Former Disney Infinity VP Joins Gearbox For Unannounced ‘Tent-pole’ Game

John Vignocchi, former vice president for “Disney Infinity,” recently joined “Borderlands” studio, Gearbox Publishing.

Vignocchi confirmed on Monday that he’s joined the studio as an executive producer for a “new tent-pole franchise”, but the project itself is being kept under wraps for now.

“Big news! Excited to announce I am joining the merry band of misfits at Gearbox Publishing,” Vignocchi tweeted. “I’ll be taking the reins as Executive Producer on a new tent-pole franchise for the company!!!

“We will be working on something that we hope will surprise and delight gamers of all ages; whether you’re six or sixty… And I cannot wait to share more!”

Vignocchi served as “Disney Infinity’s” VP of production from 2012 until Disney closed down its self-published games portfolio in 2016.

“I am humbled to join a company that has so many talented people in its ranks and honored to contribute to its legacy,” Vignocchi said via a subsequent post on business networking site, LinkedIn.

“Thank you Randy for this amazing opportunity! Enough talk – Time to make some magic!”