John ‘TotalBiscuit’ Bain To Be Inducted Into Esports Hall of Fame

Late gaming personality John” TotalBiscuit” Bain will be inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame during ESL One Hamburg 2018 later this month, according to ESL Gaming.

Bain died in May at the age of 33 from terminal bowel cancer. He gained a following in the gaming industry while running WoW Radio, a popular “World of Warcraft” radio station, from 2005 to 2010. After that, he had a successful YouTube channel, where he offered game criticism, commentary, and reviews. The channel had about 2.2 million followers at the time of his death.

Bain also briefly formed a “StarCraft 2” esports team called Axiom, which disbanded in 2015 after it failed to produce results and his cancer returned.

“From forming WoW Radio to his numerous YouTube shows and podcasts, TotalBiscuit was widely respected for his vast influences across the gaming community and his prominence also shaped the esports scenes around him,” ESL Gaming said. “While he was never a player himself, countless events were managed, sponsored, commentated and produced by this true supporter of the sport.”

“His influence on the esports scene cannot be understated as his passion and support helped drive various competitive titles towards the heights they reached today,” it added. “He left behind a body of work unmatched by any other while still managing to give a voice to indie scenes and breakout players.”

“His contributions to the industry are immeasurable and as such we are honored to induct him into the Esports Hall of Fame as the first non-player. His legacy will live on.”