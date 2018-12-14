Jimmy Kimmel’s Latest Trolling Effort Involves ‘Fortnite’

The latest request from Jimmy Kimmel asks parents to turn off the TV while kids are playing “Fortnite.”

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live explained that he asked parents to prank their kids with a new Youtube Challenge called “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I turned off the TV during Fortnite.” Parents participated by filming the results while turning the TV off just as their children are in the middle of playing a match in the currently dominating battle royale game.

The compilation of reactions then aired Thursday, which you can watch above.

Some of the kids have rather mild reactions, asking their parent why they would turn off the TV in the middle of their match. Others, well, you can see for yourself.

Kimmel’s past trolling of kids included the viral videos in which parents told their kids they ate all of their Halloween candy. That particular prank was so popular that Kimmel repeated it in every year since the first time it was done in 2011.

Video games, and “Fortnite” in particular, have been in the mainstream spotlight for various talk shows as of late.

Top “Fortnite” streamer Ninja made an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show back in October. Then, Ellen returned the favor by appearing on Ninja’s Twitch stream.