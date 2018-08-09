Jim Carrey Plans to Bring Robotnik to Life With ‘Magic’ and ‘Desperation’

Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday.

Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film.

Carrey notes one of the challenging aspects in the interview, which was for the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) press event. “It will be live-action,” Carrey said, regarding the movie.

When asked about how Carrey will recreate Dr. Robotnik, the actor and comedian shouted his solution to the TCA crowd.

“Magic!” Carrey shouted. “Mixed with desperation.”

Carrey is known for his ability to fully transform himself into characters, and noted in an interview with Variety in September that he had difficulty finding himself after transforming to take on the role of portraying Andy Kaufman for 1999’s “Man on the Moon.”

Carrey said that at a certain point, he realized “‘Hey, wait a second. If it’s so easy to lose Jim Carrey, who the hell is Jim Carrey?’”

Carrey isn’t the only comedic actor taking on an iconic role in “Sonic the Hedgehog’s” film version.

Ben Schwartz, of “Parks and Recreation” fame, will be voicing the famous blue hedgehog, confirmed by a source close to Variety on Wednesday. It won’t be Schwartz’s first voice acting role, as the actor already portrays Dewey Duck in the Disney Channel reboot of “Duck Tales.”

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also star in the movie, planned for a Nov. 2019 release.