Jim Carrey Plans to Bring Robotnik to Life With ‘Magic’ and ‘Desperation’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Carrey
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday.

Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film.

Carrey notes one of the challenging aspects in the interview, which was for the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) press event.  “It will be live-action,” Carrey said, regarding the movie.

When asked about how Carrey will recreate Dr. Robotnik, the actor and comedian shouted his solution to the TCA crowd.

“Magic!” Carrey shouted. “Mixed with desperation.”

Carrey is known for his ability to fully transform himself into characters, and noted in an interview with Variety in September that he had difficulty finding himself after transforming to take on the role of portraying Andy Kaufman for 1999’s “Man on the Moon.”

Carrey said that at a certain point, he realized “‘Hey, wait a second. If it’s so easy to lose Jim Carrey, who the hell is Jim Carrey?’”

Carrey isn’t the only comedic actor taking on an iconic role in “Sonic the Hedgehog’s” film version.

Ben Schwartz, of “Parks and Recreation” fame, will be voicing the famous blue hedgehog, confirmed by a source close to Variety on Wednesday. It won’t be Schwartz’s first voice acting role, as the actor already portrays Dewey Duck in the Disney Channel reboot of “Duck Tales.”

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter will also star in the movie, planned for a Nov. 2019 release.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Jim Carrey

    Jim Carrey Plans to Bring Robotnik to Life With 'Magic' and 'Desperation'

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

  • Ben Schwartz to Voice Sonic in

    Ben Schwartz to Voice 'Sonic the Hedgehog' in Upcoming Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

  • Remedy's Latest 'Control' Dev Diary Explores

    Remedy's Latest 'Control' Dev Diary Explores the Eerie 'Oldest House'

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

  • 'PUBG' Developer Unveils New 'Fix PUBG'

    'PUBG' Developer Unveils New 'Fix PUBG' Bug-Squashing Initiative

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

  • Blizzard Has Multiple 'Diablo' Projects In

    Blizzard Has Multiple 'Diablo' Projects In The Works

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

  • "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" Raises Playable

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Raises Playable Stage Count to 103

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

  • God of War

    'God of War's' New Game+ Mode Comes Out Aug. 20

    Jim Carrey discussed his plan for how to bring Dr. Ivo ‘Eggman’ Robotnik to life in the upcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie during the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Monday. Carrey finalized negotiations to play the Sonic villain earlier this summer, and is now confirmed to portray him in the upcoming 2019 film. Carrey […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad