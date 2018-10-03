Mobile Dev Jam City Wants Gamers to Vote in Upcoming Election

Game developer Jam City wants people to show up at the polls this Nov. 6. From Oct. 3-5, it’s teaming up with non-profit group When We All Vote to encourage online voter registration in its various mobile titles.

Right now, anyone playing Jam City games like “Cookie Jam,” “Cookie Jam Blast,” “Panda Pop,” and “Genies & Gems” will receive a non-partisan full-screen PSA reminding them to register and vote in the midterm elections. The notifications coincide with many state voter registration deadlines. Since the average smartphone user spends 55 minutes per day playing mobile games, Jam City expects the message to get out to a vast audience.

“Mobile is America’s platform for work, play, expression, and information,” said Jam City co-founder and CEO Chris DeWolfe in a press release. “With this partnership, it’s also a platform for action and involvement. Jam City has a unique opportunity to serve the millions of people that play our games each day on their mobile device, by connecting them with vital voter registration resources. We’re excited to partner with this esteemed organization and ‘mobilize’ the mobile games audience to make their voice heard in the midterm elections.”

Jam City said it’s the first mobile gaming company to partner with When We All Vote. The new non-profit aims to spark conversations about citizen’s rights and responsibilities in a democracy. It’s co-chairs include Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw.

“We want to make sure that every eligible voter casts their ballot and makes their voice heard,” said When We All Vote CEO Kyle Lierman. “Partnering with Jam City allows us to engage with a larger audience through a medium we’ve never used before — mobile gaming. When we stay home, nothing changes. But when we all vote, we all do better.”