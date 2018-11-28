×
Jam City Acquires ‘Bingo Pop’ IP, Expands Global Operations To Toronto

CREDIT: Jam City

Mobile game company Jam City acquired the “Bingo Pop” intellectual property and its development team from Toronto-based Uken Games, it announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, although Jam City said the “Bingo Pop” team will now manage game operations from its new Toronto studio.

“We are so proud to be continuing Jam City’s rapid global expansion with the acquisition of one of the most popular bingo titles, and its highly talented team,” said Jam City CEO and co-founder Chris DeWolfe. “This acquisition provides Jam City with access to leading creative talent in one of the fastest growing and most exciting tech markets in the world. We look forward to working with the talented Jam City team in Toronto as we supercharge the live operations of ‘Bingo Pop’ and develop innovative new titles and mobile entertainment experiences.”

Jam City also said it’s looking forward to tapping into the large pool of talent in the Toronto area. Canada is quickly becoming a haven for game developers, it said, with more than 35,000 students enrolled in programs across the Toronto and Ontario regions.

Uken Games co-founder and CEO Chris Ye said his company will now focus on its trivia titles, as well as introduce brand new game franchises to players worldwide. “We are incredibly proud of what the ‘Bingo Pop’ team has accomplished in creating a leader in the mobile bingo game category. We’re confident that Jam City will be a great home for ‘Bingo Pop’ and the talented team behind the game in its next phase of growth,” he said.

Jam City also recently announced a multi-year partnership with Disney, which gives it the right to develop new mobile titles based on characters from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. It’s currently working on a mobile game based on the “Frozen” sequel.

