You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Motive Studio Founder Jade Raymond Leaves EA

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety.

Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios.

EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to the statement sent to Variety. “Laura Miele and her team have taken several steps internally to better support our game makers in this pursuit, such as expanding Samantha Ryan’s portfolio to lead additional studios, including Motive.  Samantha is known for driving creative design and supporting game teams so they can bring their visions to life.  She is a deeply experienced game-maker with a gameography that spans from ‘The Sims’ to ‘Batman: Arkham City’ to ‘No One Lives Forever’ to the highly-anticipated ‘Anthem.’  With this change, Jade Raymond has decided to leave Electronic Arts.  In her time with us, Jade helped to build great teams, and our projects underway at Motive and other studios continue unchanged.  We’re appreciative of all of her efforts, and we wish Jade all the best as she moves on to her next adventure.  We are driving greater creativity into everything we do across EA Studios, and we’ll look forward to sharing more in the months to come.”

Raymond, who was a group general manager and senior vice president of Motive Studios, Pop Cap Vancouver and lead development on Star Wars at EA, joined the company shortly after departing Ubisoft.

Raymond got her start in the game industry as a programmer for Sony. She went on to work at Electronic Arts, then as a correspondent for The Electric Playground, and finally Ubisoft Montreal, where she was the producer of “Assassin’s Creed.” She went on to serve as the executive producer of “Assassin’s Creed 2,” “Watch Dogs” and “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist.” She helped open the Ubisoft Toronto Studio and served as its managing director since 2009, helping to expand the studio.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Gaming

  • Samsung Odyssey+ Headset Starts Selling for

    Samsung Releases Updated Odyssey+ VR Headset

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

  • Motive Studio Founder Jade Raymond Leaves

    Motive Studio Founder Jade Raymond Leaves EA

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

  • Hunting Down 'Red Dead Redemption' Unsolved

    Hunting Down 'Red Dead Redemption's' Unsolved Mysteries Ahead of Sequel

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

  • Valve Delays, Shortens Beta Test of

    Valve Delays, Shortens Beta Test of Virtual Card Game 'Artifact'

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

  • How Mega-Budget Games Change Release Dates

    The Rockstar Effect: How Mega-Budget Games Change Release Dates For Everyone Else

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

  • Intellivision Amico Bringing Family Games Back

    New Intellivision Console Aims to Bring Family Video Games Back in 2020

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

  • In Wake of Overtime Debate, Rockstar

    In Wake of Overtime Debate, Rockstar Tells Employees OT Not Mandatory

    Jade Raymond, who joined Electronic Arts in 2015 where she founded Motive Studios based in Montreal, has left the company, Electronic Arts tells Variety. Samantha Ryan, senior vice president of mobile, Maxis and Bioware, will now also oversee Motive Studios. “EA Studios is focused on bringing more creative new games and content to players,” according to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad