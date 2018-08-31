Jacksonville Shooting Survivor Files Suit Against Bar, Electronic Arts

One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports.

David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during a Madden Classic qualifying tournament on Sunday. Another person suffered a non gun-related injury. All of the survivors are expected to recover.

Jacob Mitich is a Maryland college student and “Madden” player who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident. His lawsuit, filed in a Duval County, Fla. court this week, claims the bar and pizzeria where the shooting took place were negligent. It also states EA failed to provide proper security, screen gamers, or inform local law enforcement about the tournament.

“Like many of his friends, Jacob Mitich traveled to Jacksonville last weekend to do what he loved,” said Mitich’s attorney, James Young. “He trusted the event host and organizers, and believed that he was walking into a safe space. That trust was shattered when shots rang out … We are bringing this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure that gamers like Jake are able to get together to pursue their passion without having to fear for their lives.”

EA canceled the rest of the Madden Classic qualifiers and said on Tuesday it’s conducting a “comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators.” It also plans to donate $1 million to the shooting victims and their families, and it’s hosting a tribute livestream on Sept. 6 to honor the two esports players who were killed, Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson and Elijah “Trueboy” Clayton.

Variety contacted EA about the lawsuit and it issued the following statement: “At this time, we are fully focused on supporting the victims and all those affected by this tragic event.”