Jacksonville Shooting Survivor Files Suit Against Bar, Electronic Arts

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police cars block off a street near the scene of a mass shooting as law enforcement investigators work on the area at Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., . Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities at the riverfront mall that was hosting a video game tournament. Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Jacksonville, FlaMall Shooting Florida, Jacksonville, USA - 26 Aug 2018
CREDIT: John Raoux/AP/REX/Shutterstock

One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports.

David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during a Madden Classic qualifying tournament on Sunday. Another person suffered a non gun-related injury. All of the survivors are expected to recover.

Jacob Mitich is a Maryland college student and “Madden” player who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the incident. His lawsuit, filed in a Duval County, Fla. court this week, claims the bar and pizzeria where the shooting took place were negligent. It also states EA failed to provide proper security, screen gamers, or inform local law enforcement about the tournament.

“Like many of his friends, Jacob Mitich traveled to Jacksonville last weekend to do what he loved,” said Mitich’s attorney, James Young. “He trusted the event host and organizers, and believed that he was walking into a safe space. That trust was shattered when shots rang out … We are bringing this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure that gamers like Jake are able to get together to pursue their passion without having to fear for their lives.”

EA canceled the rest of the Madden Classic qualifiers and said on Tuesday it’s conducting a “comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators.” It also plans to donate $1 million to the shooting victims and their families, and it’s hosting a tribute livestream on Sept. 6 to honor the two esports players who were killed, Taylor “SpotMePlzzz” Robertson and Elijah “Trueboy” Clayton.

Variety contacted EA about the lawsuit and it issued the following statement: “At this time, we are fully focused on supporting the victims and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Gaming

  • Police cars block off a street

    Jacksonville Shooting Survivor Files Suit Against Bar, Electronic Arts

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

  • 'Rocket League's' First Season Pass Launches

    'Rocket League's' First Season Pass Launches Sept. 5

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

  • Fornite

    Pro Hockey Prospects Told To Stop Talking About 'Fortnite'

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

  • China Wants To Combat Myopia With

    China Wants To Combat Myopia With Fewer Game Approvals

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Shares Hurt as Chinese Government Weighs in on Games and Health

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

  • Pokemon Go

    'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic, Knight Foundation Create Fellowship Program

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

  • Square Enix, Tencent Making Games Together

    Square Enix and Tencent Are Going to Make Games Together

    One of the survivors of the Jacksonville shooting is filing a lawsuit against the GLHF Bar, Chicago Pizza & Sports Grille, and “Madden NFL” publisher Electronic Arts, USA Today reports. David Katz, a 24-year-old esports player from Baltimore, Md., reportedly shot and killed two people and wounded 10 others before taking his own life during […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad