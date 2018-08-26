Terrifying Video Captures Audio of ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
The coast guard patrols the St John's river outside of the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament. (AP Photo/Laura Heald)
CREDIT: AP

Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition.

The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was broadcast on Twitch. Multiple loud gunshots can be heard over footage of gamers playing the video game. As the controller disconnects, audio can be heard of an attendee saying, “F—, what is he shooting with?”

A competitor in the tournament told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a player who lost and opened fire on others before killing himself. The Times’ source, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, said the shooter killed multiple people before taking his own life.

WARNING: These videos contains footage and language some may find distressing.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • The coast guard patrols the St

    Terrifying Video Captures Audio of 'Madden NFL 19' Shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

  • Police barricade a street near Jacksonville

    Multiple Fatalities at 'Madden NFL 19' Tournament Live Stream in Jacksonville

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

  • 'Robust Competition System' Coming To 'Fortnite'

    'Robust Competition System' Coming to 'Fortnite' This Fall

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

  • You Can Soon Read Comics On

    You Can Soon Read Comics on the Nintendo Switch With InkyPen

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

  • Roberto Orci

    Roberto Orci Boards 'Galaga' Animated TV Show

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

  • Shigeru Miyamoto

    Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto Criticizes Free-to-Play Games Model

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 7 Challenges Guide

    Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition. The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad