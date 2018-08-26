Terrifying Video Captures Audio of ‘Madden NFL 19’ Shooting in Jacksonville, Fla.

Footage has surfaced of a gunman opening fire during a “Madden NFL 19” livestream event in Jacksonville, Fla. According to the Jacksonville police department, there were “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooting at the video game competition.

The tournament, which was held at GLHF Game Bar in the Landing along the St. Johns River, was broadcast on Twitch. Multiple loud gunshots can be heard over footage of gamers playing the video game. As the controller disconnects, audio can be heard of an attendee saying, “F—, what is he shooting with?”

A competitor in the tournament told the Los Angeles Times that the shooter was a player who lost and opened fire on others before killing himself. The Times’ source, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, said the shooter killed multiple people before taking his own life.

WARNING: These videos contains footage and language some may find distressing.