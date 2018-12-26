×
Jack Black Just Launched a Gaming-Focused YouTube Channel

Actor Jack Black just launched a YouTube channel called Jablinski Games, he revealed in an introductory clip on Friday.

The channel will focus on “games, food, and life,” according to the description underneath the intro clip. “It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie,” Black said before attempting (and failing) to impersonate YouTube’s biggest gaming celebrity.

Black’s first video already has over 1.2 million views and is #10 on YouTube’s trending list, as of this writing. The Jablinski Games channel has nearly 350,000 so far, and the actor is apparently working on it with his son. “I just want to clarify that there is no production behind this,” he said in the comments. “This is all my son. He’s holding me hostage and I can’t be Tracer. Help…”

Jablinski Games plans to release a new video every Friday. Right now, reaction to it seems generally positive, if a little perplexed.

“This whole channel feels like I’m having a really weird dream but I love it,” said YouTube user Neon.

“The simulation breaks even more every day,” said iZiq. “I feel like in a few weeks we’ll see Ben Stiller doing ‘Fortnite’ dances in his own YouTube cooking series.”

Black is certainly not the first Hollywood celebrity on YouTube. Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Russell Brand, and more run successful channels where they share vlogs and recipes, and/or plug their current projects. But, Black might be the first high-profile celebrity to start a channel dedicated to video games.

