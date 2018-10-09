You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

iOS 'Fortnite' Made $300 Million in First 200 Days, Makes $2.5M Daily

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

The iOS version of “Fortnite” is currently making $2.5 million a day since the release of Season 6, market intelligence provider Sensor Tower reported Friday.

Before the release of Season 6 on Sept. 27, “Fortnite” for Apple devices was making a solid $1.5 million per day in worldwide sales. The popularity of the hit free-to-play game is further demonstrated by the $300 million in the first 200 days it made after becoming available on the App Store, first as a closed beta on March 15.

For comparison, other multiplayer mobile games took longer to reach the milestone of $300 million. The hit game “Clash Royale” took 249 days to reach the same revenue, and MOBA “Honor of Kings” took 316 days (though it was only available in China during its launch).

For a more direct comparison, the other dominating on-the-go battle royale game, “PUBG Mobile,” has made roughly $47 million for its iOS version in the 173 days since it began offering in-app purchases, according to Sensor Tower.

Of the $300 million spent on “Fortnite” for iOS, 65 percent comes courtesy of American players, and about $20 million of the revenue was spent in the last week of September alone. The increase in sales seems directly related to the release of Season 6.

As for iOS mobile games as a whole, the fastest to reach $300 million in global sales doesn’t go to a multiplayer game, but is instead claimed by “Pokemon Go,” which reached $300 million in revenue in just 113 days.

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    iOS 'Fortnite' Made $300 Million in First 200 Days, Makes $2.5M Daily

