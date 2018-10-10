Insomniac Games to Launch ‘Seedling’ AR Game on Magic Leap

Insomniac Games previewed its very first game for the Magic Leap One headset at the L.E.A.P. conference in Los Angeles Wednesday. The title, dubbed “Seedling,” will be released on the Magic Leap One headset in November.

“’Seedling’ is more of an experience than a traditional game,” said Insomniac Games CEO Ted price on stage Wednesday. “It’s Insomniac saying: How can we bring a bit of sparkle, a bit of wonder to the world around us?”

The game’s objective is to save species of plants from destruction by caring for their seedlings. This can involve watering plants, trimming them and more. All of the gameplay happens on a tabletop, and the Magic Leap’s controller can be used to access tools like a watering can, tweezers, garden scissors and more.

The studio showed off an abbreviated demo of the game at a press event Tuesday afternoon, and company representatives said that the full game would give players a lot more agency over the mini ecosystem under their stewardship. For instance, players will be able to manipulate the weather, and regularly revisit their plans to keep taking care of them.

Insomniac said that it would continue to work with Magic Leap on future experiences, some of which seem to be based on the same story line as seedling.

“The ripple effect of the Schmelling Incident, the catalyst event ‘Seedling’ is based on, has caused multiple cosmic dilemmas,” the company said in a blog post. “You’ll be hearing more in the coming weeks and months about something else Insomniac has in store for mixed reality. And we’re excited to show it all to you.”