New Beta for ‘Indivisible’ Backers Available Now, E3 Trailer Released

Backers of action-RPG ‘Indivisible’ will find new enemies and quests to conquer in the updated beta demo, available for immediate download, according to developer Lab Zero.

The title received enthusiastic support from fans of Lab Zero, creators of the cult-hit “Skullgirls,” and earned over $2.2 million at the close of the game’s Indiegogo campaign in January. Now fans will have a chance to see their support pay off in the beta and in a new E3 2018 trailer.

“Indivisible” follows tomboy Ajna, who has suddenly gained a mysterious power in which she can absorb other people, and uses this new ability to take on the warlord who has attacked her town.

In the updated demo, Ajna is joined by three new playable characters: Nuna the plant-summoner, Latigo the gunslinger and Baozhai the pirate queen.

Backers will also have the chance to fight a new hybrid boss, Pindayar, in which they will switch between classic turn-based RPG fighting and platforming action.

In May, Lab Zero announced on their official blog that the official release of ‘Indivisible’ will be delayed until 2019.

“While we did everything we could to prevent this from happening, the simple reality is that ‘Indivisible’ ended up being a much larger project than we could have anticipated when the game was conceived way back in 2015,” the blog post stated. “A number of other issues related to shipping a product of this size contributed to this decision, but the main issue is just the sheer number of assets this game requires and the time needed to deliver them at the quality you expect from a Lab Zero game.”

Backers of ‘Indivisible’ can play the new beta now by running their previously installed demo, originally released in 2017, for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. They will then be prompted for a game update which will install new content, and no additional codes will be needed.

‘Indivisible’ is also in development for the Switch, Mac and Linux and will offer multi-language support in its full release next year.

