Indie Megabooth Brings Curated Indie Games to Kartridge

Kartridge, an indie games storefront from the makers of the long-running gaming web portal Kongregate, is partnering with Indie Megabooth (IMB) to bring curated indie releases from the IMB Alumni Network to the platform, the company announced Thursday.

The Indie Megabooth Spotlight will bring new recommendations to Kartridge every quarter, games that are hand-picked from the IMB Alumni Network which itself is comprised of over 800 indie developers from around the world.

The first of these Spotlights features a collection of 10 PC indie games that stood out over the many years that IMB has toured game expositions. These games and their corresponding expositions can be found below:

Always Sometimes Monsters by Vagabond Dog (PAX Prime 2013, PAX East 2014)

Mini Metro by Dinosaur Polo Club (PAX East 2015, PAX Prime 2015)

NEO Scavenger by BlueBottleGames (PAX East 2015)

Obduction by Cyan, Inc. (PAX West 2016/2017, PAX West 2017)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch by Young Horses (PAX East 2012-2014, PAX Prime 2012-2013)

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville by Northway Games (PAX Prime 2015)

Semblance by Nyamakop (PAX East 2017, E3 2017)

Super Daryl Deluxe by Dan and Gary Games, LLC (PAX East 2016, PAX East 2018)

Skulls of the Shogun by 17-BIT (PAX East 2011-2013, PAX Prime 2011-2012)

Tiny Bubbles by Pine Street Codeworks (PAX West 2017)

“It’s no secret that I’m a firm believer in the power and importance of thoughtful curation,” says Indie Megabooth founder Kelly Wallick in an official statement. “Not only is it important to address discoverability issues for indie devs, but diverse curation creates a welcoming environment for new fans to discover creatively accessible games and experiences. The Megabooth team is so excited to be partnering with Kartridge to highlight our unique take on curation and focus on community. For IMB, it’s extremely important to us that we choose to work with partners who reflect our values and are committed to creating a positive impact on the gaming industry, which is why we’re thrilled to be working with Kartridge on this unique collaboration.”

Kongregate launched its Steam-for-indies platform to open beta earlier this year. The digital storefront features game ratings and user reviews, as well as a Katridge Token system that rewards users with in-store currency to purchase more games. Kartridge is still currently in open beta, with over 250 games available in its store. It can be downloaded here.