×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Indie Megabooth Brings Curated Indie Games to Kartridge

By

Emily's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kartridge, an indie games storefront from the makers of the long-running gaming web portal Kongregate, is partnering with Indie Megabooth (IMB) to bring curated indie releases from the IMB Alumni Network to the platform, the company announced Thursday.

The Indie Megabooth Spotlight will bring new recommendations to Kartridge every quarter, games that are hand-picked from the IMB Alumni Network which itself is comprised of over 800 indie developers from around the world.

The first of these Spotlights features a collection of 10 PC indie games that stood out over the many years that IMB has toured game expositions. These games and their corresponding expositions can be found below:

  • Always Sometimes Monsters by Vagabond Dog (PAX Prime 2013, PAX East 2014)
  • Mini Metro by Dinosaur Polo Club (PAX East 2015, PAX Prime 2015)
  • NEO Scavenger by BlueBottleGames (PAX East 2015)
  • Obduction by Cyan, Inc. (PAX West 2016/2017, PAX West 2017)
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch by Young Horses (PAX East 2012-2014, PAX Prime 2012-2013)
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville by Northway Games (PAX Prime 2015)
  • Semblance by Nyamakop (PAX East 2017, E3 2017)
  • Super Daryl Deluxe by Dan and Gary Games, LLC (PAX East 2016, PAX East 2018)
  • Skulls of the Shogun by 17-BIT (PAX East 2011-2013, PAX Prime 2011-2012)
  • Tiny Bubbles by Pine Street Codeworks (PAX West 2017)

“It’s no secret that I’m a firm believer in the power and importance of thoughtful curation,” says Indie Megabooth founder Kelly Wallick in an official statement. “Not only is it important to address discoverability issues for indie devs, but diverse curation creates a welcoming environment for new fans to discover creatively accessible games and experiences. The Megabooth team is so excited to be partnering with Kartridge to highlight our unique take on curation and focus on community. For IMB, it’s extremely important to us that we choose to work with partners who reflect our values and are committed to creating a positive impact on the gaming industry, which is why we’re thrilled to be working with Kartridge on this unique collaboration.”

Kongregate launched its Steam-for-indies platform to open beta earlier this year. The digital storefront features game ratings and user reviews, as well as a Katridge Token system that rewards users with in-store currency to purchase more games. Kartridge is still currently in open beta, with over 250 games available in its store. It can be downloaded here.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Gaming

  • Sega Classics Bundle Hits Fire TV,

    Sega Classics Bundle Hits Fire TV, No Console, No Controller Required

    Sega and Amazon today announced a collaborative effort that delivers 25 of the most popular Sega Genesis games in a single bundle to the Fire TV. The $15 Sega Classics bundle, runs directly on the Amazon TV and can be played with the Fire TV remote or a supported Bluetooth controller. We spent a bit [...]

  • IndieMegabooth Brings Curated Indie Games to

    Indie Megabooth Brings Curated Indie Games to Kartridge

    Kartridge, an indie games storefront from the makers of the long-running gaming web portal Kongregate, is partnering with Indie Megabooth (IMB) to bring curated indie releases from the IMB Alumni Network to the platform, the company announced Thursday. The Indie Megabooth Spotlight will bring new recommendations to Kartridge every quarter, games that are hand-picked from [...]

  • ESL and Intel's Partnership Extended for

    ESL and Intel's Partnership Extended for Three More Years

    MTG’s Turtle Entertainment, owner of ESL, and Intel Corporation announced an extended partnership through 2021 via a press release Thursday. ESL is the world’s largest esports company, according to a press release. The alliance between the two companies will bring new esports competitions to Asia, in which they will premiere new technology for the industry [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 2 Challenges Guide

    Season 7’s week-two challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • GOG.com Winter Sale Brings Free and

    GOG.com Winter Sale Brings Free and Discounted Games

    GOG.com announced its winter sale Thursday, which will offer several games for free or discounted prices, according to a press release. With three weeks left in 2018, GOG.com is finishing the year off right with deals on 2000 games for its Winter Sale, according to a press release. The Winter Sale starts Thursday at 9 a.m. [...]

  • Tony Hawk on Why He Brought

    Why Tony Hawk Brought His Signature Skateboarding Game to Mobile

    Famed skateboarder Tony Hawk returns to gaming with the launch this week of “Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam,” and yes, it’s a mobile game. But Hawk tells Variety that the time is ripe for his signature gameplay to land on smartphones. “The time has come,” he said, “I haven’t done a game for a few years and I [...]

  • Valve's 'Artifact' Sees Massive Player Drop

    Valve's 'Artifact' Sees Massive Player Drop

    The concurrent player count for “Artifact,” Valve’s compelling, though questionably costly collectible card game, seems to have bottomed out well below its more than 60,000-player launch count just two weeks ago, according to Steam Charts. The game, which launched on Nov. 28, peaked at 60,740 players the next day, and then began stepping down from [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad