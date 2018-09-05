Imagine Dragons Partners With ‘Angry Birds’ to Fight Pediatric Cancer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Angry Birds Match” has a new in-game event starting Wednesday, and the proceeds will benefit Imagine Dragons’ pediatric cancer non-profit organization, according to a press release. Rovio Entertainment is partnering up with the Tyler Robinson Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to families affected by pediatric cancer.

The foundation is named for a young fan of Imagine Dragons, Tyler Robinson, who died after suffering from a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma at the age of 17.

In a statement from the Grammy Award-winning group, they expressed that the Tyler Robinson Foundation’s (TRF) cause is one that is “very close to our hearts.”

“These kids and their families should never have to suffer financial despair when they’re already battling cancer together, and it’s an honor to help them out any way we can,” according to the statement. “We jumped at the chance to join with Angry Birds to bring more awareness and support to TRF and these kids.”

The TRF helps these families “cope financially and emotionally with pediatric cancer,” according to a press release.

While in-app fundraising is not an option, users who play “Angry Birds Match” will see a prompt directing them to the TRF campaign page for donations or to get involved.

“What is to be expected, we hope, is to raise as much awareness and money as possible for these families who have a child with cancer,” said vocalist Dan Reynolds, in an video about the partnership posted on the official Angry Birds YouTube account.

For the in-game event, the Hatchlings (baby Angry Birds, for those unfamiliar) will have a new location, the Las Vegas Concert Arena, as they take on challenges to prepare for “the biggest concert ever.” Three new characters and new outfits will be introduced, and the Imagine Dragons’ song “Natural” will also make a cameo.

The in-game event was not planned for September by coincidence, either, as it is also Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Ville Heijari, the CMO of Rovio Entertainment also commented on the intent behind the partnership.

“It’s an honor to team up with Imagine Dragons to support all the good the Tyler Robinson Foundation does for children and families battling this life-threatening disease,” Heijari said. “It’s our hope ‘Angry Birds Match’ will help raise awareness around the world about this very important mission and inspire fans everywhere to join the cause.”

TRF is also holding the “Rise Up” charity gala in Las Vegas on Sept. 14, which celebrates “individuals and organizations that have made notable contributions to TRF,” according to the organization’s official website.