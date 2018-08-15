You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IGN Fires Editor, Pulls Posts After Plagiarism Allegations Surface

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos.

“FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “It’s a process, but you’ll start seeing stuff come down tonight.”

The allegations surfaced last week after YouTuber Boomstick Gaming posted a video claiming Miucin’s IGN review of Motion Twin’s 2D roguelike Metroidvania game “Dead Cells” lifted parts of his own review. In a side-by-side comparison, he points out numerous sentences and phrases in Miucin’s writing that sound very similar to his own.

IGN pulled Miucin’s review and launched an investigation. It promptly fired him the next day, issued an apology, and said it would re-review “Dead Cells.”

“We apologize to our readers, developer Motion Twin, and most especially the YouTuber known under Boomstick Gaming for failing to uphold those standards,” it said.

Miucin, a former YouTuber, posted a video response on his channel (that’s since been deleted). In the video, he said his “review process isn’t really that different from other reviewers” and “I try to look at all resources that I have available to me before I start formulating my own critical opinions so that I can offer the most cohesive possible review.”

Miucin then criticized Kotaku and one of its writers, Jason Schreier, who reported on his firing. He claimed his work with IGN was original and told the gaming outlet to “keep looking and please let me know if you find anything.” He also accused Schreier of “just trying to get as many clicks off my name right now as possible.”

Related

Soon after, more examples of plagiarism surfaced. Miucin lifted parts of a “Bayonetta 2” review from Polygon, according to a post on ResetEra. He also allegedly swiped excerpts from Wikipedia and word-for-word copied a NeoGAF post for a video about the Nintendo Switch’s HD rumble feature.

Variety reached out to Miucin, but he did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • IGN Pulls Editor's Posts After Plagiarism

    IGN Fires Editor, Pulls Posts After Plagiarism Allegations Surface

    Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos. “FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote […]

  • 'RuneScape' Developer Jagex Forms Third-Party Publishing

    'RuneScape' Developer Jagex Forms Third-Party Publishing Initiative

    Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos. “FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote […]

  • Here's When The Next Three 'Pokemon

    Here's When the Next Three 'Pokemon Go' Community Days Are Planned

    Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos. “FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote […]

  • 'Mario Tennis Aces' Nintendo Switch Bundle

    'Mario Tennis Aces' Nintendo Switch Bundle Unveiled

    Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos. “FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote […]

  • Deep Silver Acquires 'TimeSplitters,' 'Second Sight'

    Deep Silver Acquires 'TimeSplitters,' 'Second Sight' IP

    Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos. “FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote […]

  • 'Gone Home' Coming to Switch Five

    'Gone Home' Hits Nintendo Switch Five Years After Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Online gaming publication IGN has pulled numerous posts by former editor Filip Miucin after evidence surfaced he plagiarized work from other websites and YouTube videos. “FYI, we’ve seen enough now, both from the thread and our own searches, that we’re taking down pretty much everything he did,” IGN executive editor of reviews Dan Stapleton wrote […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad