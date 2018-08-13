You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IGDA Initiatives to Bring More Diverse Speakers to Industry Events

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ESA Foundation
The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday.

IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean.

MacLean notes that 78% of the gaming industry identify as men, according to the association’s last Developer Satisfaction Survey. However, the representation of speakers at events and conferences is an even larger percentage of men, and this ratio imbalance is “also true for the representation of people of color as speakers.”

The Speaker Diversity Initiative will help these speakers from underrepresented  be heard in two ways: the Speaker Diversity Network and the Speaker Diversity Grant.

The Speaker Diversity Network helps event organizers find diverse speakers, while the Speaker Diversity Grant will help these speakers attend the events by alleviating some economic concerns by covering traveling costs or other related expenses that provide a barrier to attending.

“It may seem like a small thing, to see speakers at an event who look like you or sound like you,” MacLean wrote. “But when we see excellence in people of all genders, of all races, of all ages and ethnicities, of all sexual orientations, we see excellence in our community.  When every person is given the opportunity to make their voice heard-on stages and platforms that reach hundreds or thousands of their peers-our community is stronger.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • IGDA Initiatives to Bring More Diverse

    IGDA Initiatives to Bring More Diverse Speakers to Industry Events

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

  • 'World of Tanks' To Hold Massive

    'World of Tanks' to Hold Massive Fan Event in Chicago Next Month

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

  • Man Who Flew Stolen Plane Could

    The Man Who Flew the Stolen Seattle Plane Could Have Learned to Fly via Flight Simulators

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

  • 'Uncharted' Movie Director Confirms the Film

    'Uncharted' Movie Director Confirms the Film Is 'Close to the Starting Line'

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

  • Bethesda Skipping 'Elder Scrolls Online' on

    Bethesda Hesitant to Bring 'The Elder Scrolls: Legends' to Consoles Without Cross-play

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Leak Reveals 'Halo'-Based

    'Forza Horizon 4' Leak Reveals 'Halo'-Based Mission

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

  • Telltale’s James Windeler Talks The Conclusion

    Telltale’s James Windeler Talks Conclusion of Clementine’s Story

    The International Game Developers Association will make it easier more diverse speakers to present at gaming industry conferences and events, it announced Friday. IGDA’s new Speaker Diversity Initiative intends to “spotlight the diversity and excellence in game development talent around the world,” according to a news post from managing director Jen MacLean. MacLean notes that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad