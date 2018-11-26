×
IGDA Appoints New Chair, Vice-Chair of Board of Directors

CREDIT: IGDA

Vesa Raudasoja is the International Game Developers Association’s new chair of the board of directors, the organization announced on Monday.

Raudasoja replaces chairman David Seltzer, who will continue to serve on the board as chair emeritus. Raudasoja previously served as the board’s vice-chair. He is also a game consultant and community developer based in Finland, the co-founder of Devs.tv, and a board member and evangelist with the Finnish Game Jam Association. During his decade-plus career, he helped grow IGDA Finland into a flagship chapter with more than 1,700 members and 12 hubs, and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

“Although we are sad to see David go, we are confident the IGDA’s new leadership is going to accomplish great things,” said IGDA executive director Jen MacLean. “Vesa’s ongoing dedication to the international gaming community and Emily’s track record as the founder and CEO of a successful gaming company are a potent combination for furthering the IGDA’s goals of helping developers all over the world develop successful careers.”

Current board member Emily Greer will now step in as the new vice-chair, the IGDA said. Greer co-founded Kongregate in 2006 and became CEO in February 2014. Meanwhile, Lucien Parsons remains as treasurer and Renee Gittins continues as secretary. Parsons is a game business and operations expert with a MBA in innovation management from The Wharton School, while Gittins is CEO of Stumbling Cat and has expertise in software engineering, creative direction, and marketing at companies like X2 Biosystems and Xbox Games.

The IGDA is the largest non-profit organization for people who create video games. It seeks to advance the careers and lives of developers by connecting members with their peers, promoting professional development, and advocating on community issues.

