ICM Partners Teams Up With Esports Talent Agency Evolved

ICM Partners has formed a joint venture partnership with esports-focused talent agency Evolved, it announced on the last day of E3 in Los Angeles.

Evolved represents professional gamers, streamers, and other digital entertainment personalities. Its clients include pro “Overwatch” player Surefour, pro “League of Legends” player Apollo, and cosplayer StellaChuu.

ICM Partners said it will provide full service ancillary opportunities and strategies for Evolved clients. ICM’s International & Independent Film Group managing director Peter Trinh and Digital Ventures agent Bennett Sherman will oversee the day-to-day execution of the partnership. The two are spearheading the agency’s efforts to enter the rapidly growing esports business. They will report to ICM Partners managing director Chris Silbermann.

“In Evolved, we found like-minded, entrepreneurial leaders who share our passion and vision for client representation and the winners, as it should be, will be our shared clients,” said Trinh.

ICM Partners has been widening its footprint across various areas of the entertainment business over the last eighteen months. It recently acquired the Just For Laughs Group, which operates a large comedy festival in Montreal and distributes comedy content worldwide; broadcast agency Headline Media Management; New York-based lectures agency Royce Carlton; and Washington D.C. publishing house Sagalyn Agency.

The global esports industry is expected to reach $905.6 million in 2018, growing by 38% year-on-year, according to market intelligence firm Newzoo. The majority of this revenue (77%) will come directly (from sponsorships and advertising) and indirectly (from media rights and content licenses) through investments made by endemic and non-endemic brands who will spend an estimated $694 million, Newzoo said.

“As we continue to grow the agency strategically and opportunistically, there is no doubt esports are on a straight-line upward trajectory with exponential growth ahead,” said Silbermann. “Evolved under Ryan Morrison has become a force in this dynamic industry, and we are excited to partner with them to bring added value to our new clients.”

“Once we got to know the team at ICM, we grew to appreciate their true entrepreneurial, nuanced approach to client representation and believe this is a great move for our clients and our agency,” said Evolved CEO Ryan Morrison.