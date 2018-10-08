You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HyperX Announces New Cloud MIX Bluetooth-Enabled Gaming Headset

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX.

The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free of wires and paired with a Bluetooth phone or device to act as a high-quality gaming headset. It can be worn as both a wired or wireless headset, depending on what players choose.

The headset includes two microphone options, with a flexible and detachable mic that’s certified for usage with TeamSpeak and Discord, and an internal mic for Bluetooth mode to keep things lighter for on-the-go use. Onboard controls including audible Bluetooth headphone status, are available as well.

Finally, the Cloud MIX has a detachable braided cable that’s compatible while in wired mode with 3.5mm ports and Bluetooth devices for up to 20 hours. The headset is a Best Buy exclusive that’s $199.99, with a two-year warranty.

This is the latest addition to HyperX’s long line of gaming headsets, a collection that’s shipped five million units worldwide, thanks to success that the company has credited toward “Fortnite” and esports in general.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Gaming

  • HyperX Announces New Cloud MIX Bluetooth-Enabled

    HyperX Announces New Cloud MIX Bluetooth-Enabled Gaming Headset

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

  • 'System Shock' Alpha Footage Shows Off

    'System Shock' Alpha Footage Shows Off New Citadel Station

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

  • varjo-card-back

    VR Hardware Startup Varjo Raises $31 Million for High-Resolution Headset

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

  • Bethesda Is Coming to TwitchCon For

    Bethesda Is Coming to TwitchCon for First Time Ever

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

  • Something's Going On With 'Call of

    'Call of Juarez: Gunslinger' Creators Tease That 'Legends Never Die'

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

  • Epic Games Acquires Anti-Cheat Company Kamu

    Epic Games Acquires Anti-Cheat Company Kamu

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

  • Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project

    Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project xCloud

    HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX. The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad