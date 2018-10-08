HyperX Announces New Cloud MIX Bluetooth-Enabled Gaming Headset

HyperX announced its first Bluetooth-enabled gaming headset Monday, called the Cloud MIX.

The Cloud MIX, created with gamers looking for portability in mind, boasts a wide variety of features, with a long battery life of 20 hours, dual chamber technology, and 40mm drivers for high-quality sound up to 40kHz. The headset can be worn free of wires and paired with a Bluetooth phone or device to act as a high-quality gaming headset. It can be worn as both a wired or wireless headset, depending on what players choose.

The headset includes two microphone options, with a flexible and detachable mic that’s certified for usage with TeamSpeak and Discord, and an internal mic for Bluetooth mode to keep things lighter for on-the-go use. Onboard controls including audible Bluetooth headphone status, are available as well.

Finally, the Cloud MIX has a detachable braided cable that’s compatible while in wired mode with 3.5mm ports and Bluetooth devices for up to 20 hours. The headset is a Best Buy exclusive that’s $199.99, with a two-year warranty.

This is the latest addition to HyperX’s long line of gaming headsets, a collection that’s shipped five million units worldwide, thanks to success that the company has credited toward “Fortnite” and esports in general.