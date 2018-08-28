‘Hyper Light Drifter,’ ‘Towerfall’ And More Coming To Nintendo Switch

Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018.
“Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27.
Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It features 20 hours of story-based gameplay, four explorable areas, and lots of cats.
Developing…
