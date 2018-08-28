‘Hyper Light Drifter,’ ‘Towerfall’ And More Coming To Nintendo Switch

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Heart Machine

Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018.

“Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27.

Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It features 20 hours of story-based gameplay, four explorable areas, and lots of cats.

Developing…

Popular on Variety

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

More Gaming

  • 'Hyper Light Drifter,' 'Towerfall' And More

    'Hyper Light Drifter,' 'Towerfall' And More Coming To Nintendo Switch

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

  • Complete Guide To Capcom At PAX

    Complete Guide To Capcom At PAX West 2018

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

  • Pro 'Madden NFL' Player Shielded Others

    Pro 'Madden NFL' Player Shielded Others During Jacksonville Shooting

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Watch Nintendo's Nindies Showcase Summer 2018 Here

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

  • Friends Remember Jacksonville Victims as Genuine,

    Friends Remember Jacksonville Victims as Genuine, Kind, Selfless

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

  • 'Donut County' Trades Typical Game Trappings

    'Donut County' Trades Typical Game Trappings For Pure, Unadulterated Fun

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

  • Human Head Studios' 'Rune' Arrives On

    Human Head Studios' 'Rune' Arrives On Steam Early Access In September

    Indie darlings “Hyper Light Drifter” and “Towerfall” are coming to Switch in September, Nintendo announced on Tuesday during the Nindies Showcase Summer 2018. “Hyper Light Drifter” comes out Sept. 6, while “Towerfall” launches Sept. 27. Meowza Games is also bringing its adorable crafting game “Mineko’s Night Market” to Nintendo Switch first in early 2019. It […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad