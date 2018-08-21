You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at $300

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website.

The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will cost $300, while the version for the Vive Pro will run $360.

The Vive Wireless Adapter is powered by Intel WiGig, and is designed to offer “near-zero latency” connection to a computer for streaming video to the headset. The device features a swappable battery that offers up to 2.5 hours of use before it needs recharging. The adapter supports up to a 20-foot-by-20-foot play area and requires a spare PCIe 1x slot.

The add-on device is about 8-inches by 4 inches by 1.5 inches and weighs about 4. 5 ounces.

While this is the first official wireless adapter for the HTC Vive, third-party options have been around since 2017. Back in 2017, Daniel O’Brien, Vive general manager, US and EMEA, said that they planned to support third-party options as well.

“Our approach to wireless and VR is the same approach that we’ve taken with the Vive — wireless will be open-standard and we look forward to supporting any company that can demonstrate a low-latency solution to wireless VR,” he said. “We are confident that wireless VR will be a significant contributor to the Vive ecosystem in 2017.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Digital

  • HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at

    HTC Vive Wireless Adapter Starts at $300

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

  • Telemundo - Mashable - el pulso

    Telemundo’s 'Un Nuevo Dia' Debuts Weekly Mashable Tech Segment

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

  • Hulu Japan Gives Online-Offline Release to

    Hulu Japan Gives Online-Offline Release to Russia’s ‘Day After’

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

  • Vivek Couto from Media Partners Asia

    Booming Asia Video Market to be Key Battle for Global Conglomerates (Study)

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

  • Dont Believe Every Tweet - Nathan

    Fake Twitter Campaign Warning of Fake Tweets Created by TV Writer Looking for Work

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

  • A trading post sports the Spotify

    Sony Music's $750 Million Spotify 'Windfall' Leaves Some Lingering Questions

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

  • Deepfakes: This Porn Studio Uses AI

    Naughty America Wants to Monetize Deepfake Porn

    The wireless adapter for the HTC Vive virtual reality headset will cost $300 to $360, according to the product listing on Vive’s official website. The adapter, which allows users to use the VR headset without needing to physically connect it to their computer with cables, goes on pre-order on Sept. 5. The standard version will […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad