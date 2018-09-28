How to Watch Minecon Earth on Saturday

CREDIT: Microsoft

Minecon Earth, an annual celebration of all things “Minecraft,” takes place this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 29. The livestream will be about 90 minutes long and it’ll include pre- and post-show content, community panels, announcements, and more.

The broadcast begins at 11:30 a.m. Eastern with a pre-show, then the main show follows at 12:00 p.m. The post-show starts around 1:50 p.m. followed by live “Minecraft” developer panels.

Anyone interested in watching the broadcast can view it on the official “Minecraft” website. It’s also being rebroadcast worldwide by a number of “Minecraft” streamers, including Castcrafter, Kendal, Ashiato, Kouki, Edisonpts, AM3NIC, Aypierre, and Elmayo97. They’ll also reportedly commentate in their native languages to help as many players as possible enjoy the show.

Cartoon Network is also teaming up with Microsoft to air Minecon Earth on its YouTube channel.

