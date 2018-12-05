‘Fortnite’ Creative Mode Officially Detailed, Hits Dec. 6, Dec. 13

The major new creative mode coming to “Fortnite,” and accidentally leaked by a YouTuber early Wednesday, will be hitting the game Thursday for those who purchase the “Fortnite” Battle Pas and on Dec. 13 for everyone else, Epic Games announced.

The creative mode, which will become available from the main menu alongside the battle royale and save the world modes, allows players to “design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream ‘Fortnite,'” Epic Games noted in a blog post.

Players’ creations will be saved on their own private islands, where players can invite friends to join in on the action. The one week beta for the creative mode, which is only open to battle pass owners for season seven, will also players to invite friends, even if they don’t have access on their own to the mode.

Epic Games also noted that the creative mode isn’t final.

“We’ll be adding many new features and improvements over the next few updates,” according to the post. “Like Battle Royale, we’re committed to making this bigger and better over time.”