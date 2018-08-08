Magic Leap One Creator Edition Ships Today for $2,295

Magic Leap One Creator Edition starts shipping today to six major areas in the United States for $2,295 through Magic Leap’s own website, the Florida-based company behind the mixed reality headset and gear announced Wednesday. More cities will be added this fall.

The Magic Leap Creator Edition comes with the Lightwear headset, Lightpack computing pack, Control handheld input device, a Fit Kit to ensure a perfectly calibrated fit, chargers, and a Quick Start Guide. You can also add an optional fabric strap for the Lightpack. Prescription insert lenses will be made available soon, according to Magic Leap.

Alongside news of the release date and price for the device, Magic Leap also further detailed the specifications for the system, the sort of software it comes with and future plans for release.

At launch, limited quantities are available in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco Bay area and Seattle, with complimentary delivery, fit and set-up service provided using LiftOff service. If shipping is not yet available in your area, you’ll be able to make a reservation and be among the first to receive Magic Leap One Creator Edition when it comes to your city. To see if it’s available where you live, you need to go to the Magic Leap site and type in your zip code on the ordering page.

Magic Leap is also releasing a suite of “core applications” for the device including the Helio web browser, which delivers 3D and spatial web experiences; the Screens video player, which can be used to place multiple displays of any size in a physical space; and the Social avatars application. Along with features-complete apps, Magic Leap rolled out a number of demos including:

  • Tónandi, a collaboration between Sigur Rós and Magic Leap Studios, which set out to discover and manifest the DNA of their signature sound in a new reality. The result of that collaboration is an interactive audio-visual exploration of the sounds and spirit of the band.
  • Create, a playful sandbox mixed reality experience where anything’s possible. Turn your house into an undersea world and watch sea turtles and jellyfish glide past, or stage a fight between a knight and a T. Rex on your coffee table. Paint, draw, build, and create in ways never before possible in this magical application developed by Magic Leap Studios.
  • Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders (coming soon), a hyper-realistic action game in which evil robots have chosen your living room to stage an invasion. Grab your ray gun and save the day in this larger-than-life, immersive video game from Magic Leap and Weta Workshop

The mixed-reality system, which includes a pocket computer, headset, and controller, uses an Nvidia Tegra X2 processor. The system on a chip, codenamed Parker, makes use of two ARM Cortex-A57 cores as well as a Denver 2 core. Here’s an official rundown of the system’s specs:

Lightpack details

CPU & GPU
NVIDIA® Parker SOC
CPU: 2 Denver 2.0 64-bit cores + 4 ARM Cortex A57 64-bit
cores (2 A57’s and 1 Denver accessible to applications)
GPU: NVIDIA PascalTM, 256 CUDA cores
Graphic APIs: OpenGL 4.5, Vulkan, OpenGL ES 3.1+AEP

RAM
8 GB (4 gigabytes of memory available to applications)

Storage Capacity
128 GB (approximately 95 GB available to applications)

Connectivity
Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11ac/b/g/n, USB-C

Power
Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Up to 3 hours continuous use. Battery life can vary based on use cases. Power level will be sustained when connected to an AC outlet. 45-watt USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charger

Lightwear details

Audio Input
Voice (speech to text) + real world audio (ambient)

Audio Output
Onboard speakers and 3.5mm jack with audio spatialization processing

Controller details

Haptics
LRA Haptic Device

Tracking
6DoF (position and orientation)

Touchpad
Touch Sensitive

LEDs
12-LED (RGB) ring with diffuser

Controller power
Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Up to 7.5 hours
continuous use.
15-watt USB-C charger

Controller inputs
8-bit resolution Trigger Button
Digital Bumper Button
Digital Home Button

The Magic Leap is said to use a new technology that replicates light fields to trick the brain into thinking it’s seeing real-world objects in the space in front of a user. The end result is meant to be a mixing of reality and virtuality into a cohesive and responsive scene.

Developing.

