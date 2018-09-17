‘House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn SDLX’ Arcade Cabinet Offers ‘5D’ Experience

“House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn” is the latest entry in the long-running zombie shooter series, and it’s returning to arcades with a very impressive cabinet this Halloween.

Dave and Buster’s will be hosting the game’s debut at locations across the U.S., as confirmed via Reddit. The machine will be making its way to the game rooms “sometime in October,” without a test run. All locations will get a machine.

The cabinet, which can be viewed via Sega’s official online arcade portal, is reminiscent of other recent horror experiences seen in modern arcades, with “5-dimension” experiences and 5 game missions to play through. This super deluxe cabinet, which utilizes Unreal Engine 4 graphics and details, incorporates a lightweight controller with “unique vibration technology” to stimulate realistic recoil. One or two players will be able to get in on the action.

The souped-up game will include 5.1 channel surround sound with sub-woofers, a high spec bass shaker, an air cannon, and spot LED lights to recreate the terror of facing off hordes of zombies. It’s not noted if the game will feature a heartbeat monitor, as several other high-tension horror games that can be played at locations like Dave and Buster’s do, but the cabinet itself looks to raise heartbeats with its horrific decor.

This is the first “House of the Dead” arcade release since 2006, and as such it looks like Sega is going all out to bring the classic series to audiences once more.