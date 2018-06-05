‘Far Cry 5’s’ ‘Hours of Darkness’ Launch Trailer Is Full of Explosions, Panthers

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ubisoft

Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers.

Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll relive the experiences of Wendell Redler, a non-playable character from “Far Cry 5’s” main campaign. They’ll have to rescue imprisoned squad mates and wreak havoc on the Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army with a variety of new gear and the new Airstrike feature. There are also two different playable modes that unlock once players complete “Hours of Darkness.” One is a survivor mode, which gives players a limited loadout for a more challenging playthrough. The other is action movie mode, which has a more generous loadout and plenty of over-the-top action.

Players who own the “Hours of Darkness” DLC can bring new vehicles, weapons, and more into the main campaign, while map makers can use new Vietnam-themed assets in the Arcade Editor. Ubisoft said it will add more assets in a future update.

“Far Cry 5” came out in March and has quickly become the best-selling game of 2018 (so far), according to market research company the NPD Group. It reportedly broke franchise sales records in its first week, pulling in an estimated $310 million. It’s launch is now the second-biggest ever for a Ubisoft game, eclipsed only by “Tom Clancy’s The Division” in 2016.

Ubisoft’s total annual sales were up 18.6% year-over-year thanks to the success of titles like “Far Cry 5” and “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” it said in a recent earnings report. It also claimed annual back-catalog sales are up 27%, while mobile revenue is up 66%.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Gaming

  • HyperX Ships 5 Million Gaming Headsets,

    HyperX Ships 5 Million Gaming Headsets, Partly Credits Esports and 'Fortnite'

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

  • 'Hours of Darkness' Launch Trailer is

    'Far Cry 5's' 'Hours of Darkness' Launch Trailer Is Full of Explosions, Panthers

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

  • 'Destiny 2' Getting New Gambit PvP

    'Destiny 2' Getting New Gambit PvP Mode

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

  • 'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Gets Three New

    ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Gets Nine New Supers, Archery, Premium Pass

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

  • Bungie Teases New Story, Raid for

    Western-Style Story, Dreaming City Raid Arrive With ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

  • Watch 'Destiny 2' Second Year Unveil

    Watch 'Destiny 2' Second Year Unveil Right Here

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

  • A Handy Guide to Nintendo’s E3

    A Guide to Nintendo’s E3 2018 Events

    “Far Cry 5’s” Vietnam-themed DLC “Hours of Darkness” comes out Tuesday and publisher Ubisoft is marking the occasion with a launch trailer full of neck snapping, explosions, and man-eating panthers. Included in the “Far Cry 5” season pass, the DLC takes players out of Montana and back in time to a war-torn Vietnam, where they’ll […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad