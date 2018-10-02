You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Honour of Kings’ Uses Facial Recognition Software to Age Verify

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Tencent

Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.

The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” Limiting children’s playtime is a particular concern for holding company and publisher Tencent due to China’s increasing restrictions in the gaming market. Last month, Tencent began tracking users’ playtime via requiring players to enter their real names and thus identifying minors.

As of Sept. 29, Tencent is using the new facial recognition software on a trial basis for “some 1,000 new users in Beijing and Shenzhen,” according to the South China Morning Post.

China is increasingly restricting new online games allowed on the market over concerns of how much time its citizens, particularly children, are spending playing games and have even raised concerns that increased screentime is damaging to eyesight, and thus causing myopia. Even for a company as powerful as Tencent, the public health campaign in China targeting games has been detrimental.

Last week, Tencent added a feature to a “popular video app” that blurs the image if the user’s face is too close to the screen, according to the South China Morning Post. This would appear to be an attempt to avoid further eyesight-damage claims.

Tencent released a statement on its new software (translation courtesy of GamesIndustry.biz) :

“On the basis of complying with the relevant policies and regulations of the competent authorities, Tencent will continue to carry out more active explorations, constantly improve the health online protection system for minors covering online games before, during and after the event, and work together with the community to promote healthy games.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Digital

  • 'Honour of Kings' Uses Facial Recognition

    'Honour of Kings' Uses Facial Recognition Software to Age Verify

    Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” […]

  • Matthew Segal

    Listen: How Joe Biden Helps ATTN: Aim to Be the 'HBO of Mid-Form'

    Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” […]

  • Jeff Bezos

    Amazon Raises Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour for All Employees

    Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” […]

  • Tyffon Raises $2.17 Million for Location-Based

    Location-Based VR Startup Tyffon Raises $2.17 Million for U.S. Expansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” […]

  • Steven Rinella _ MeatEater

    Chernin Group Acquires Controlling Stake in Steven Rinella's MeatEater Inc.

    Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” […]

  • Reddit

    Reddit Surpasses 1 Billion Video Views, Closes in on 1 Million Uploads Per Month

    Popular MOBA “Honour of Kings” is now using facial recognition software in China to restrict children’s playtime, the South China Morning Post reported Monday. The mobile game, which is known as “Arena of Valor” in the west, is a massively popular game in China which has similar elements to “League of Legends” and “Dota 2.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad