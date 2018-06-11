Anyone Can Contribute to ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ Via HitRECord

Ubisoft offered up an “open invitation” to fans who want to contribute to ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ at their E3 press conference Monday afternoon.

Ubisoft is partnering with HitRECord, a company co-founded by Joseph Gordon Levitt.

Levitt appeared at Ubisoft’s conference to explain the concept behind HitRECord.

“[HitRecord] is a place where people all over the world work together on short films or music or art— all kinds of projects,” Levitt said. “This is the first time we’re making something that’s going to go into a video game.”

Developers of “Beyond Good and Evil 2” welcomed feedback and comments from the community via the Space Monkey Program. Now, the community will be able to directly contribute their own creative projects through HitRECord.

“We want our fans and people all over the world to really be a part of creating the game,” said Guillame Brunier, senior producer at Ubisoft Montpelier.

This story is developing.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.